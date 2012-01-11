U.S. 27 reconstruction to temporarily close two ramps

(WRCB) -- The U.S. 27 reconstruction project from Manufacturers Road at the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River) to Signal Mountain Road will involve a number of lane and ramp closures.



Beginning this week, the contractor will have nighttime lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m on weeknights throughout the project area to restripe and place portable concrete barrier.



All work is weather permitting and at least one lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times.



Beginning Monday, January 16, the contractor will implement permanent ramp closures at two locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. - the on-Ramp and off-Ramp from U.S. 27 South to Manning Street and the slip ramp from Whitehall Road to U.S. 27 South.



The Manning Street closure is necessary to allow the contractor to stage his equipment and to stockpile topsoil and other materials to begin the wall construction on the cut above the ramp, while the Whitehall Road closure is necessary to modify the Dayton Boulevard entrance and acceleration zone approaching the first large cut area.



Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control.



The estimated completion date for the reconstruction is October 2014.