League of Women Voters criticizes redistricting process

(Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee League of Women Voters today criticized state Republican lawmakers' "secretive" redistricting process, saying it "lacks transparency and accountability."

"We do not have a position on where to draw district lines nor do we necessarily believe this process is worse than previous legislative efforts," League President Margie Parsley said in a letter. "We do believe, however, that the secret discussions which lead to this ‘take it or leave it plan' do not serve the public interest."

Parsley said Tennessee "can do better."

Republicans claim their process, which involved months of secret discussions until the plan was officially unveiled last week, has been the most open process in state history. Republicans say they solicited plans from the public, but only three plans were submitted.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.