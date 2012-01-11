UPDATE: Bullet holes in home not from Tuesday's burglary

(WRCB) -- The initial investigation of the burglary-in-progress at 4529 Hancock Rd on Tuesday, found holes in the residence that led officers to believe that the suspects had not only pointed guns at them, but had also shot at them.

Further investigation found that the holes in the residence were old and not from this incident. The investigators believe that the motive behind the burglary involved money and drugs.



Investigators have also arrested the third suspect who has been identified as 22 year-old, Jarvarres Williams who has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder.



The investigation has also found that 20 year-old Jeremichael Nicholson had shot a victim in 2009 and was arrested for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault.

He pled guilty in which the Attempted Murder charge was dropped and he was found guilty of Aggravated Assault.

In October 2009 Nicholson was sentenced to six years on the Aggravated Assault charge, but was released within ninety days.



This case is also pending.