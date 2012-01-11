Three suspects identified in Club Fathom shootings, two in custody

(WRCB) -- Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department have identified three suspects involved in the shooting of nine people that occurred early Christmas morning in the 400 block of Cherry Street near Club Fathom.



A 15 year-old male suspect has been charged with nine counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, nine counts of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, and Reckless Endangerment.



The second suspect has been located with charges pending.



Police are still looking for the third suspect as the investigation continues.

While Chattanooga Police Officers were enroute to locate and arrest the 15 year-old male suspect involved in the Club Fathom incident, the shooting at 2505 Oak Street near Parkridge Hospital occurred.

Investigators were able to determine that the same suspect was involved in this incident as well.

The investigation and charges are pending at this time.

