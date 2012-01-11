Downtown apartment complex coming closer to reality - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Downtown apartment complex coming closer to reality

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- The developer of what would be the biggest downtown apartment complex in decades said today the five-story structure is moving nearer to reality.

Work could start in the spring on the 100-unit, $11 million Walnut Commons, said developer John Clark.

He told the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corp. that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is near to signing off on a loan package for the project.

The apartments would go up at Walnut and Second streets along with a new child care center.

