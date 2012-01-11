Littlefield to move forward with gang assessment

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga officials do not deny there is a gang problem in the Scenic City, but what to do about it has become a financial battle.

Mayor Ron Littlefield has pushed for a gang assessment study to tackle the issue. "I felt that it was the responsible thing to do to say here's $75,000 that we haven't spent for minority enterprises," Littlefield explains.

However, during Tuesday's meeting council members ruled the money would have to come from somewhere else. During that same meeting, the board approved $4.1 million to go towards a new health center for city employees. "That's health money. Its in a different pot," Littlefield says.

However, the board's vote left many residents puzzled. "I can't believe they denied $75,000. It doesn't seem like a huge chunk of change," says Amanda Smith.

Despite the Council's actions Littlefield says the issue is too important to ignore and is moving forward with the assessment. He says they will find the money to cover it. "The city, at the end of the year, always has funds that are left over from positions that haven't been filled for the entire year," Littlefield says.

He plans to go back to the board to ask for more money to go to Parks and Recreation the next budget year so organizations like The Boys and Girls club will be better prepared to fight the gang problem well before it starts.

"Get them young, get them on the right track when they're young before they can get into that trouble," says Smith.

Littlefield says the assessment will be completed by the end of June.