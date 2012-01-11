Tenn. Gov. Haslam endorses Romney for president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has announced that he is being endorsed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Romney supported Haslam in the state's 2010 governor's race, and Haslam's father and brother had already assumed leadership positions in the presidential candidate's Tennessee operations.

Haslam in a statement cited Romney's experience as Massachusetts governor and in the private sector. He called Romney "someone who can tackle tough issues."

Romney's announcement comes on the heels of his win in the New Hampshire presidential primary on Tuesday. South Carolina is the next stop in the Republican nomination fight.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.