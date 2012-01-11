Deal proposes $19.2B budget for coming fiscal year

By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - New proposals from Governor Nathan Deal would provide a modest increase in state spending as Georgia continues recovering from one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression.

The Republican released budget plans Wednesday that would raise government spending by roughly $255 million for the fiscal year ending in June, or just over 1% of the previously approved budget of nearly $18.3 billion. Deal wants to spend $19.2 billion the following year, which is 5% more than the current budget.

Deal said his plans would streamline government functions while boosting spending for initiatives that he says will grow the economy.

He asked the General Assembly for more spending to accommodate growth in the state's K-12 and higher education systems. Lawmakers can still change Deal's spending plans.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.