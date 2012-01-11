Third suspect arrested in burglary, police-involved shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Third suspect arrested in burglary, police-involved shooting

(Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga police arrested a third suspect in connection with a break-in Tuesday that resulted in an officer shooting one of the suspects.

Jarvarres K. Williams, 22, is in custody, charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary, according to a Chattanooga police report.

Williams was found by police in a field across the street after they responded to a break-in at 4529 Hancock Road just after noon, the report said.

In interviews, 20-year-old Jeremichael Nicholson, another suspect, told police he went with 25-year-old Christopher Upshaw and Williams in order for them to burglarize the residence for money and crack cocaine.

