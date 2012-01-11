UPDATED: County asks federal court about Occupy Chattanooga

(WRCB/AP) - Hamilton County officials in a federal court filing have asked if their new written grounds rules that prohibit tents for overnight sleeping violate the constitutional rights of Occupy Chattanooga protesters who are camped on the county courthouse lawn.

County commissioners said they are not looking to evict Occupy participants who have about a dozen tents and a campfire area in a round-the-clock protest.

County attorney Rheubin Taylor did not return a telephone message seeking comment about the county's petition for a declaratory judgment.

The Tuesday filing says the county is not seeking to evict Occupy protesters or prevent camping on designated county property.

Occupy Chattanooga attorney David Veazey said he believes federal court is an "inappropriate forum at this point" and he will file a response within a few days.

County Commission Chairman Larry Henry released a statement to Channel 3 regarding the petition:

Today, I directed attorneys representing Hamilton County to file legal proceedings in Federal Court requesting the Court's direction in Hamilton County's efforts to address the damage presently occurring to its public property. This damage includes injury to the Courthouse lawn caused by the long-term placing of tents and the burning of open fires.

At no time has Hamilton County attempted to deny anyone their Constitutional Right of Free Speech, and it does not seek to do so here. Rather, because Hamilton County respects the rights of its citizens and others to express their views, Hamilton County felt that these issues should be affirmatively addressed by a neutral court before any further action is taken.

As custodians and caretakers of the public's properties, though, Hamilton County cannot simply stand by and watch public property being damaged without attempting to address this issue.

Now that this matter is before the Court, we look forward to receiving the Court's direction, and we will have no further comment.