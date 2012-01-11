Hamilton County Election Commission meeting turns heated - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Election Commission meeting turns heated

(Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County Election Commission approved the actions of its attorney this morning as he attempts to defend the panel against a mayoral lawsuit.

But the commission broke into a heated argument for almost 45 minutes before the measure was approved.

The election commission voted 3-1 in favor of Election Commission Attorney Chris Clem defending a lawsuit from Mayor Ron Littlefield, giving him permission to use any defense possible. Commissioner James Anderson voted no and Commissioner Jerry Summers abstained.

Questions were raised at the start of the meeting by Summers on whether Clem had the authority to name the state attorney general in the lawsuit and to question the constitutionality of a state law on recall elections.

