Cars.com names Passat their 2012 Car of the Year

(WRCB) -- The Cars.com website released their annual list of the best cars of the year and named the Chattanooga-built Volkswagen Passat as their top choice.

Their reasoning was simple: they believe the redesigned Passat marks the next step in Volkswagen's U.S. product revolution, and by delivering a level of value that families demand and the premium amenities and composed driving experience that's come to define VW, they rate the car as instantly becoming one of the best in its class.

"By tailoring the Passat specifically for American buyers, the automaker has executed a transformation that's nothing short of remarkable," they state in their review of the Passat.

They also wrote extensively about the engine packages, comfort, and styling of the Passat, noting that it was "a car for the driver, not just those passengers enjoying the spacious backseat."

The Passat was selected over the other nominees, which included the 2012 models of the Audi A7, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Veloster, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, and Subaru Impreza.

Read the complete review at Best of 2012 Winner for 2012 on their website.