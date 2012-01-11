UPDATED: Rainy, windy Wednesday; Snow possible tomorrow

(WRCB) - Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day. We will see cloudy skies with on and off showers through the evening.

We will see our winds picking up this afternoon, blowing from the south at 10-20 mph.

Thursday should be interesting. We will start out with clouds and mild weather with the high getting up to about 50 degrees during the morning. Some light rain showers will move in during the late morning hours, and through the late afternoon that should transition into light snow showers as the temperature plummets into the 30s. Amounts of snow could range from about an inch in the mountains to about .25" in the valleys.

The biggest risk will be Friday morning. Lows will be in the 20s, and we could see any precipitation still on the ground freezing during the morning hours.

By Friday, skies will clear out, and we will have cold dry weather with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s through the weekend

