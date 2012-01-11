Tenn. getting $2.8M in federal funds for tornado repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is getting $2.8 million in federal funds to help cover the costs of repairing roads and bridges damaged last April during tornadoes and flooding.

The money is part of about $1.6 billion awarded to states and territories. The funds were announced in Washington by U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

The funds are from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program.

Tornadoes killed 37 people in Tennessee last April. The Mississippi River flooded Memphis and parts of West Tennessee.

