UPDATED: Man shot in stomach near East Lake Courts

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake Courts community.

The shooting was reported around 9 pm Tuesday night.

Police responded to 2200 E. 26th Street Court to find a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Initial reports lead investigators to believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

They are now working to find a suspect.

