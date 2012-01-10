UPDATED: Police investigating shots fired near Parkridge Hospital

(WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting behind Parkridge Hospital.

Officers were called out when residents called 911 after they heard multiple gunshots around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3 that a section of Oak Street and Kilmer Street was blocked off while officers search for evidence.

At least two separate areas were searched, including an area just a block away from the hospital where an SUV reportedly had several windows shot out before driving away.

Witnesses in the area believe the target of the shooting may be an Oak Street home where one of the victims of the Christmas shootings near Club Fathom lived.

Police say no one has been arrested in the shooting and no suspect information has been released.



An off-duty officer says he saw a suspect with an assault rifle just before the gunfire.



No word yet from police officials on who was specifically targeted or whether the shooting was retaliatory, as nearby residents claim.



Sgt. Weary adds that no victims have come forward, though it is still early in the investigation.