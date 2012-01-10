Local legislators fight redistricting split of Bradley County

(WRCB) -- Tennessee House Judiciary Chairman Eric Watson today filed an amendment to the Tennessee Congressional District legislation that will unite Bradley into the Third Congressional District.



"As a member of the State and Local Committee I have filed an amendment to the redistricting legislation. It will place all of Bradley County in the third congressional district," Watson stated. "I will fight for our county. The redistricting process is complicated and we must comply with the federal and state constitution."



Watson spoke in the opening session of the legislature today, adding, "We must also follow the guidelines established by the Voting Rights Act, federal and state case law. Rest assured I will do my best to unite Bradley County."



Rep. Kevin Brooks is also a cosponser to this legislation and is also in agreement with keeping Bradley County in the Third Congressional District.

"The residents of Bradley County have overwhelmingly voiced their dislike of the proposed changes," Brooks said. "Additionally, both the Bradley County Commission and the Bradley County Republican Party have passed unanimous Resolutions supporting Bradley County to be left intact in the new redistricting."



"We live in a democracy. The sovereignty of this great Republic is the voice of the people. The people have spoken and they do not wish for Bradley County to be split," Rep. Brooks added. "The people of Bradley County are speaking. We are listening."