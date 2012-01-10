Fire at Sale Creek home ravages $100,000 worth of damage

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) -- A Sale Creek family is looking for temporary housing after their home went up in flames this morning.

Paul Jay Oliver arrived at his home on Leggett Road late this morning to find the home full of smoke.

After he unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire, Sale Creek Fire Department responded to the scene, Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Amy Maxwell said

The blaze was so large that Soddy-Daisy Fire Department and Brayton Volunteer Fire Department were also called to assist before the fire was controlled, Maxwell said.

