Rainesville stabbing suspect to turn himself in

(WRCB) -- Four days after a 30-year-old Rainesville, AL man was found stabbed twice in his stomach, the main suspect in the assault is expected to turn himself into authorities for questioning.



Dekalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris tells Channel 3 that at around 4:30 p.m. this past Friday, dispatchers received a call reporting a stabbing on Tumlin Road in the Shiloh Community.



Deputy Wesley Greeson and Fyffe Police Department Officer Troy Colvin responded to the scene and found the victim, Brian Scott Daniel, 30, bleeding profusely from the abdomen.



Officers contacted emergency medical care, and DeKalb Ambulance Service arrived shortly thereafter.



Sheriff Harris says that reports from witnesses and the victim indicate that a 27-year-old male acquaintance of the victim's came to the residence and began arguing with Daniel about a female.



The argument escalated into a physical altercation, at which time the man stabbed Daniel twice in the stomach area. The victim also had scratch marks and cuts to his neck and chest.



The suspect fled the scene in a small silver vehicle, which was found later that evening abandoned in the Lebanon area.



After receiving emergency medical treatment by DAS, Daniel was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he remains in stable condition at this time.



Investigation into the suspect's location was developed through several leads and with the assistance of Fyffe, Rainsville, Fort Payne, and Henagar Police Departments, as well as the Drug Task Force and members of the Sheriff's Office.



The suspect, who has been identified as Jonathan Calvin Herren, is expected to come to the Sheriff's Office with his attorney to make a statement.