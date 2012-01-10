UPDATED: Suspects identified in robbery/shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB)- A lunch-time break-in did not go well for two young men. Police say one of the suspects fired shots at police, who then returned fire.

Those two men are now in custody but were on the run for a brief moment.

It all happened in a neighborhood off Jersey Pike. People living in the area saying they hope these two suspects stay locked up for a while.

Just after noon Tuesday, two Chattanooga police officers rushed to the scene of a home being robbed at this home off Hancock Road.

"As the officers approached the front of the residence, the suspects ran between the buildings," says Chief Dodd.

The two men, 25-year-old Christopher Upshaw and 20-year-old Jermichael Nicholson, had guns.

At one point during the chase Upshaw started shooting at an officer. The officer shot hitting Upshaw in the jaw.

Nicholson was caught about a block away near Haynes Lane.

"He exited out of the wood line and apparently was on the cell phone trying to get someone to pick him up," says Dodd.

Channel 3 was there as police took him away.

"I was surprised. You're driving down the street and planning to turn into your subdivision and low and behold, there's tape in your driveway. It gains your attention pretty good," says Bill Woolery, who lives near the scene.

Woolery has lived on the corner of Haynes and Jersey Pike for the past 17 years. He says it is un-nerving knowing a shoot out happened near his home.

"If you don't value your life, that's a way to end it. You shoot back at the cops, he's going to shoot back at you, and he's a better shot probably," says Woolery.

"I hadn't had this much action on my street in all 19 years I've been here," says Eddie Williams.

Williams says there has recently been a rash of car break-ins on Haynes.

"They stole sunglasses, a little change I had in there," says Williams

Both he and Woolery say enough is enough.

"Sounds like we're going to get two people off the street for a while. Or I hope," says Woolery.

"You got someone that one, doesn't care about the person they're breaking into their home and then when the officers respond to deal with that situation, they take a chance and try to kill the officer just make their escape," says Chief Dodd.

Dodd says Upshaw has a lengthy criminal history, being arrested at least 23 times.

As standard policy, the officer who returned fire will be on administrative leave for a week.

No officers were hurt in the shooting and no one was home when the break-in happened.