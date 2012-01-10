7 arrested in large fight at Chattanooga Central High School - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

7 arrested in large fight at Chattanooga Central High School

Posted: Updated:

(WRCB) -- A fight between two different groups of students occurred today at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Central High School.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janice Atkinson, deputies on scene stated the altercation started in the cafeteria and all involved refused to comply when school authorities and the School Resource Officer attempted to intervene.  

Other deputies were called to assist and seven students were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and one was also charged with Vandalism.  

According to information received there were no weapons involved and no injuries reported.

