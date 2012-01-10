New art, technology festival planned for Chattanooga

(WRCB) – Chattanooga will soon have a new festival highlighting technology and art in the Scenic City.

Leaders from several cultural organizations were at the Hunter Museum Tuesday to announce the HATCH Festival.

HATCH - short for History, Arts, Technology, Culture, Happenings – will feature local, regional and national artists across the city for a 10-day showcase.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to announce this spectacular event," said Daniel Stetson, Executive Director at the Hunter Museum of American Art. "HATCH will be an unprecedented collaboration of organizations throughout our region, which will attract a wide variety of visitors, and we will also target those who have not previously been exposed to art in this way. The event will take place all over the city, from Southside to downtown to the Northshore and even Lookout Mountain."

Several events have already been planned for the first year of HATCH. Headlining events include the 4 Bridges Arts Festival, the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Conference, the Festival of New Plays, several exhibits at the Hunter Museum of American Art and 10x10, a new exhibition of creativity that will span 10 city blocks.

Founding sponsors are the Lyndhurst Foundation and the Benwood Foundation.

"We are expecting a huge draw of attendees from across the Southeast and think the economic impact of these combined events will be significant," Stetson added. "Our goal is to have HATCH reach the level of Charleston's Spoleto Festival."

Events are continually being added to the festival and anyone interested in participating should visit the event's website at www.HATCHchatt.org.