Decline in traffic fatalities over New Year’s holiday weekend

(WRCB) -- Preliminary reports indicate two people were killed during the New Year's holiday weekend, compared with six fatalities during last year's holiday period. Statistics for the 2011-2012 New Year's holiday reflect the time period from 6 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2011, to midnight Monday, January 2, 2012.



There were two fatal crashes during the 2011-2012 New Year's holiday period. Both were single vehicle crashes, and both victims were not wearing safety restraints. Alcohol was a factor in one of the crashes.



If preliminary figures hold true, the latest New Year's holiday period statistics resulted in the lowest number of traffic deaths since last year's record when six people were killed on Tennessee roadways. Last year, the official holiday period was also a 78-hour period.



The highest number of fatalities recorded during the New Year's holiday period occurred during the 78-hour period in 1970-71, when 19 people were killed in Tennessee traffic crashes.



State Troopers were on routine traffic patrol and conducted more than 60 sobriety and driver license checkpoints across the state during the New Year's holiday period. During that time, 80 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued 3,526 citations, including 1,228 for speeding and 242 for seat belt and child seat violations.



This year's 78-hour Christmas holiday period resulted in eight vehicular fatalities, compared to six traffic fatalities during the 2010 Christmas holiday. Six (75%) of the fatalities were alcohol-related and four (57%) vehicle occupants were not wearing safety restraints.



Preliminary holiday statistical reports, including the locations of where the fatal crashes occurred over the 2011 Christmas and 2011-2012 New Year's holiday periods, are attached with this release. Please note the official traffic fatality count may rise due to delays in reporting and classification of traffic fatalities.