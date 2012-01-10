Letter evicts Mosaic church from downtown Chattanooga building - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Letter evicts Mosaic church from downtown Chattanooga building

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Mosaic Church which doubles as Club Fathom in Chattanooga. Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press. Mosaic Church which doubles as Club Fathom in Chattanooga. Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- A Dec. 31, 2011, letter terminating the lease for Mosaic church asks that all tenants be out of the building by Jan. 31.

The letter from James Henry, the Chattanooga attorney whose wife is listed as a trustee for the property, was drafted nearly a week after nine people were shot outside the church location at 412 Market St. after a Christmas Eve party wrapped up.

The letter states that Fathom Inc., a nonprofit group started by the church's pastor, Tim Reid, is responsible for rent through the end of the month.

Reid could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

Read  more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

