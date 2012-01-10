Judge to lawyers: "Anyone want a murder case?"

(WRCB) – Strange proceedings in court Tuesday as a couple accused in the beating death of a four-year-old appeared before a judge.

Patricia Brewer and Kenneth Coleman made a brief appearance before Judge David Bales. Both are accused in the beating that killed Brewer's four-year-old son Ty'Reke and left his three-year-old brother Donamiche in the ICU for several days.

Brewer did not have a lawyer prompting Judge Bales to solicit a public defender for Coleman in open court.

"Does anyone want a murder case?" Judge Bales asked?

Several attorneys in court for other cases got up and left the courtroom.

Brewer was appointed attorney Lloyd Levitt to represent her.

Coleman, however hired attorney Bill Speek prior to todays events.

With attorneys for both defendants, Judge Bales set a preliminary hearing for January 24.