Suspect in teen's stabbing to appear in court

(WRCB) – The woman accused of killing a 15-year-old girl is expected in court Tuesday.

Temekia Reed, 24, is making her preliminary court appearance in Judge Robert Moon's court.

Reed turned herself in to authorities December 20. She's charged with the first degree murder of Shaviya Vinson.

Vinson was stabbed during a fight over babysitting money. Witnesses say Vinson was with another family member who reportedly owed $20 to a babysitter.

The babysitter wanted her money and was ready to collect, but before money talk could even begin, the women were arguing and the situation quickly turned violent.