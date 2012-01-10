TN Lawmakers return to 2nd session of 107th assembly

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers return for the second session of the 107th General Assembly on Tuesday.

Both chambers are scheduled to begin their business at noon CST. Their main task will be to craft an annual spending plan for the budget year that begins in July.

Gov. Bill Haslam is also scheduled to present his annual legislative package later in the day.

While Republican lawmakers are calling for cuts to either the state's inheritance tax or the Hall tax on income from stocks and bonds, Haslam has warned that the state's financial situation isn't strong enough absorb the lost revenue.

Another issue lawmakers are expected to grapple with is a proposal to change lottery scholarship requirements to halt a drain on the program's cash reserves.

