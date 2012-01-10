Get ready for colder temps

(WRCB) - Changes in the weather are moving our way. The same system that brought heavy snow to parts of Texas will be a rainmaker for us.

For the rest today, we will be cloudy and mild (high near 60) with a few light showers on and off through the afternoon.

As the center of low pressure that was in Texas moves through tonight, we will see some heavy rain late tonight into tomorrow morning. I would expect about an inch of rain with this system.

A front sliding in on Thursday will mean falling temps throughout the day. By Thursday afternoon the temp will have dropped from the 50s Thursday morning into the 30s. There is a chance of some light rain showers Thursday morning followed by some light snow flurries Thursday afternoon as the cooler air settles in.

Temps Thursday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with highs only reaching about 40 on Friday as the sunshine returns.

