UPDATED: Gov. Deal details plan to lure jobs to Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal says his goal is to make Georgia the No. 1 state to do business and unveiled a plan focused on infrastructure improvements, tax reform and education.

At the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, Deal also underscored the need to pass the regional transportation tax this summer, to expand the Savannah harbor and bolster the state's water supply system.

The event, sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will also feature remarks from Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston. Deal, marking his second year in office, also discussed his "competitiveness initiative," which includes overhauling the state's tax code, regulation, investing in infrastructure projects and highlighting Georgia's research institutions.

Later Tuesday, Deal will give his "State of the State" address.

