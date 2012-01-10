UPDATED: Gov. Deal details plan to lure jobs to Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Gov. Deal details plan to lure jobs to Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal says his goal is to make Georgia the No. 1 state to do business and unveiled a plan focused on infrastructure improvements, tax reform and education.

At the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, Deal also underscored the need to pass the regional transportation tax this summer, to expand the Savannah harbor and bolster the state's water supply system.

The event, sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will also feature remarks from Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston. Deal, marking his second year in office, also discussed his "competitiveness initiative," which includes overhauling the state's tax code, regulation, investing in infrastructure projects and highlighting Georgia's research institutions.

Later Tuesday, Deal will give his "State of the State" address.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.