Tenn. meeting goals for education reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is meeting most of its goals for implementing educational reforms tied to a $500 million federal Race to the Top award.

A progress report released by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday found the state's major challenge during the first year was a delay in hiring management and support staff for several key programs.

Accomplishments included training teachers on new common core state standards, implementing a new evaluation system for measuring teachers' success and supporting education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Goals for the current school year include developing measures for evaluating teachers in subjects that are not measured on standardized tests, such as art or physical education, and publishing report cards that evaluate how well different training programs are preparing teachers.

