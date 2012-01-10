Audi president says Chattanooga is potential site for new plant

One of Audi's two new vehicles, the S4, waits to be unveiled. / Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - Audi of America's president said Monday that Chattanooga is "an attractive potential location" for future production of Audis in the United States.

But Johan de Nysschen added that the Volkswagen brand already has aggressive plans for its Chattanooga site.

"We have taken no final decision," he said in an interview at the North American International Auto Show.

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler told Bloomberg last week that the Volkswagen Group's luxury brand will begin producing cars in North America by 2015. Reports have indicated that Mexico is in the mix for a future production plant, as well as the U.S.

