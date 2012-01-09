Threat of postal cuts prompts town hall meetings

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- It's too soon to tell if any of Chattanooga's post offices close.

Monday night, a small group gathered at the Andrews Center for a town hall meeting to discuss the possible closure of the Highland Park location.



A former postal employee, Denise Brittain, says the turnout was small because it wasn't publicized.



She says Highland Park's elderly need their neighborhood post office.

"This is a low economic section, people do not have transportation to get to the post office," Brittain says. "Eastgate is four miles away, downtown is two miles away."



Tuesday, another town hall meeting is scheduled. This one will be held at the Southside Rec Center from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., to discuss the future of the Southside Post Office.



A third meeting will be held Wednesday evening from 5:30-7:30 at the East Lake location.