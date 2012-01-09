TBI investigating former McMinn County deputy

ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY (WRCB)-- A former McMinn County deputy is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for not properly registering drugs taken from suspects.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3, Justin Hester allegedly took prescriptions during traffic stops, but failed to document them into evidence.

"We occasionally receive unfounded complaints against officers," Sheriff Guy says. "But these allegations were serious enough that I immediately contacted the TBI."

Guy says TBI Agent Richard Brogan opened the investigation, and says his department does not investigate its own officers.

Hester was employed by the Sheriff's Office since 2008. Guy says he made his expressed his intentions to leave law enforcement before the allegations surfaced and resigned December 1.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

