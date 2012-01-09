Lady Vols' Johnson named SEC player of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee senior forward Glory Johnson has earned the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor for a second week in a row.

Johnson was tabbed as the player of the week Monday after posting double-doubles in each of the sixth-ranked Lady Volunteers' wins against Chattanooga, No. 19 Georgia and Arkansas. For the week, the Knoxville native averaged 15.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Against the Lady Razorbacks, Johnson grabbed her 1,000th career rebound, joining Chamique Holdsclaw, Sheila Frost and Tamika Catchings as the only other Lady Vols to have more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for their career.

Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 9.9 rebounds this season. Tennessee travels to No. 9 Kentucky on Thursday.

