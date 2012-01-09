Apison residents plan community meeting after animal deaths

APISON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - Scared the shooter may return, an Apison woman asked us not to show her face or use her name.

"When (my husband) came out to feed the horses, he found our Appaloosa mare dead in the pasture," she said.

Her horse survived April's violent tornado, only to be found dead in her pasture three weeks ago.

"Someone backed up and shown the headlights into the pasture," she said, showing us the tire tracks still left on the pavement, "they took a gun and shot her in the head."

"It wasn't like someone accidentally shot, thinking it was a deer, they knew it was a horse," she added, "(the horses) are like our kids and we love them very much, she did not deserve that."

This is the second animal shooting in the area in the last few weeks.

A few miles away a cow was shot and killed, neighbors believe it was the same shooter.

Neighbors in the area have also reported acts of vandalism, break-ins and thefts.

Each time the suspect, or suspects, get away, leaving law enforcement little to go on.

"You see things like that on the national news, but it's not supposed to happen in our little community of Apison," said Hamilton County Trustee, Bill Hullander, who lives in the area, "so we want to try to stop it before it multiplies and gets worse."

This same neighborhood was the target of vandals last July.

Channel 3 reported on at least a dozen mailboxes smashed to pieces.

Neighbors say enough is enough. They're organizing a community meeting, hoping to get the attention of law enforcement and the vandals.

Hullander hopes a reward will help bring the suspects to justice.

"Maybe this will get someone to talking," he said.

"We are not going to put up with this kind of behavior," said the horse's owner.

The group plans to offer what they call a "hefty" reward for information leading to arrests.

They're asking Apison residents to attend a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30, at Apison United Methodist Church.

Sheriff Jim Hammond is expected to be in attendance.