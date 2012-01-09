AP source: Former Auburn TB Dyer to Arkansas St

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that former Auburn tailback Michael Dyer is transferring to Arkansas State.

The person confirmed the move Monday on condition of anonymity because Arkansas State has not announced the move.

Dyer was the first Auburn tailback to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, but coach Gene Chizik suspended him indefinitely before the Chick-fil-A Bowl for violating unspecified team rules. There was speculation that he would follow Auburn's former offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, to Arkansas State.

Dyer was the offensive MVP of the national championship game as a freshman last season. He ran for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2011.

