Man escapes police custody in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB)-- Cleveland police say man slipped out of handcuffs Monday afternoon, which kept them busy with a manhunt.

Police Spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, 20-year-old Jordan Browder escaped around 3:30 p.m. when an officer served a warrant at an apartment complex on Harper Street near the airport.

West says Browder somehow slipped out of the cuffs and took off.

She says police searched neighborhoods around the airport and eventually found the suspect about 45 minutes later on Bradley Street.

He's being held at the Bradley County jail.

 

 

