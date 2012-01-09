Tear gas used to get Catoosa man out of motel room - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Tear gas used to get Catoosa man out of motel room

Posted: Updated:
By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) - Catoosa County authorities arrested a man who locked himself and his girlfriend inside a motel room until officers fired tear gas inside.

Joseph Kelley, whose age was not released, faces multiple charges, which also were not released, said Catoosa County Sheriff's Maj. Gary Sisk. Kelley may be sent for a medical evaluation, Sisk said.

The arrest came after domestic disturbance call was made at this afternoon at the Dixie Motel in Ringgold, Sisk said

When six to seven deputies tried to enter the motel room, Kelley refused to let anyone inside, Sisk said. Kelley kept a stand-off with his girlfriend inside for almost an hour until officers released tear gas into the room, Sisk said.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.