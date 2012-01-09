Tear gas used to get Catoosa man out of motel room

(Times Free Press) - Catoosa County authorities arrested a man who locked himself and his girlfriend inside a motel room until officers fired tear gas inside.

Joseph Kelley, whose age was not released, faces multiple charges, which also were not released, said Catoosa County Sheriff's Maj. Gary Sisk. Kelley may be sent for a medical evaluation, Sisk said.

The arrest came after domestic disturbance call was made at this afternoon at the Dixie Motel in Ringgold, Sisk said

When six to seven deputies tried to enter the motel room, Kelley refused to let anyone inside, Sisk said. Kelley kept a stand-off with his girlfriend inside for almost an hour until officers released tear gas into the room, Sisk said.

