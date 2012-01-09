Georgia state trooper hurt in chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia state trooper hurt in chase

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA -

(Times Free Press) -- A Georgia State Patrol trooper has been hurt during a chase in Catoosa County, authorities report.

Catoosa County Maj. Gary Sisk confirmed that sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a state trooper had been hurt this afternoon in the county.

He referred all other questions to the Georgia State Patrol.

A Georgia State Patrol's employee in the Dalton office said authorities were on the scene of an incident involving a state trooper but gave no other information.

