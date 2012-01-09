Rep. DesJarlais speaks out on redraw of Fourth Congressional District

(WRCB) – Representative Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) issued the following statement regarding the proposed new Fourth District boundaries:



"It is truly an honor to serve the people of Tennessee's Fourth Congressional District in the United States Congress. From the beginning, I've promised to be an independent voice in Washington and a steadfast advocate for commonsense, conservative principals.



"While I am disappointed that I'll be losing many of my current constituents next year, I look forward to having the opportunity to make new friends who believe in my fight for more jobs, less spending and smaller government.