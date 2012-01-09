Chattanooga mother charged with child neglect after passing out on Frazier Ave.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- The bustling streets of Northshore and Frazier Ave. would usually be a place you'd find parents out with their children.

However, when a passer-by noticed Savannah Downs, 23, of Chattanooga and her 5-year-old daughter they called police. Downs reportedly was passed out on the side of a building Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Down's 5-year-old daughter repeatedly tried to wake her up over an extended period of time before police were called.

"You kind of don't like to hear things like that happening so close," says Betty Paris, who works at an art Gallery on Frazier Ave. She says she's been there long enough to see plenty of good in the area. "I think about the child and that was very unfortunate for her, I'm sure she was terrified," Paris says.

Family members tell Channel 3 that 5-year-old Brooklyn is doing fine. She's now in her grandmother's custody. When asked what happened to Downs, a relative said she took too much medicine.

According to police, Downs was under the influence of an unknown prescription medication. She's charged with child abuse and neglect as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Downs was also charged with resisting arrest and is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

For the sake of the community Paris just hopes this was the first and last time a situation like this happened right outside their doors. "Sounds like a bad situation for her," Paris says.