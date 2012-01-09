Deputies: Homeowner captured burglar

(WRCB) – A homeowner is credited with capturing a burglar in his home.

Deputies say Byron London was doing some work on his Middle Valley home when Amos L. Young, 54, broke into his house.

As Young was leaving the home, investigators say London grabbed him and called the authorities.

Deputies say this is the second time Young burglarized the same home. They say he broke into the home last Friday and again Monday.

Investigators say they recovered property valued at over $2000 from the suspect.

Young has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft over $500, theft over $1000, burglary of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

He has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.