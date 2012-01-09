NAACP tells Ga. lawmakers to end death penalty

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia chapter of the NAACP is asking state lawmakers to end capital punishment.

NAACP state president Edward Dubose said at a rally Monday that execution is murder. State Sen. Vincent Fort has said he will file legislation to end capital punishment.

Dubose cited the case of Troy Davis, who was convicted of killing an off-duty policeman in Savannah and executed last year. Davis' case attracted worldwide attention amid claims from his supporters that Davis was innocent and that there was too much doubt for an execution.

Courts repeatedly upheld Davis' sentence and the late officer's family and prosecutors say they believe Davis was guilty.

Dubose criticized Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal for not doing more to stop the execution. By law, Deal cannot give a reprieve to death row inmates.

