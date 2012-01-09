Reps. Shipley and Ford won't face charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Davidson County District Attorney General will not file charges against two state lawmakers who used heavy-handed tactics to help three nurse practitioners get their licenses back.

The nurses were accused of over-prescribing medications at the now-defunct Appalachian Medical Clinic in Johnson City, where several patients died. The nurses agreed to the suspensions, but Reps. Dale Ford and Tony Shipley later pressured the Tennessee Board of Nursing to overturn them.

Ford filed a bill to create a committee that would review disciplinary actions taken against license holders. And Shipley sought to stall legislation that would extend the life of the Nursing Board.

Davidson County District Attorney General Torry Johnson said in a Monday news release that Shipley's and Ford's actions were questionable, but not criminal.

