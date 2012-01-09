State Sen. Jim Tracy decides against US House bid

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State Sen. Jim Tracy says he's decided against a congressional bid in a redrawn 4th House District.

The Shelbyville Republican said in a statement Monday that he will instead focus getting re-elected to his state Senate seat that would also change its shape under legislative redistricting proposals.

Tracy ran for the open 6th District seat in 2010, coming in third after Murfreesboro businesswoman Lou Ann Zelenik and state Sen. Diane Black, the eventual winner. The three candidates were separated by just 566 votes in the GOP primary.

Zelenik said she is still weighing her options on another run, while Republican state Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro is also considering a bid.

The incumbent is freshman Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais, who has reported nearly $437,000 on hand for his re-election campaign.

