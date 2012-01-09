Erlanger gives outgoing CEO Brexler a $728,000 severance package

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) - Erlanger trustees today voted 5-4 to approve a $728,000 severance package for outgoing CEO Jim Brexler this morning.

The vote came less than a month after trustees voted 4-4 against the same severance package.

The hospital announced Brexler's retirement in November. In December, the board approved a resolution to accept Brexler's resignation.

Today's vote comes after months of bad financial news, with the hospital losing more than $6 million since July.

