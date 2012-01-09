Cherokee County woman arrested on child sex charges

(WRCB) - A 44-year-old North Carolina woman has been arrested on allegations she sexually assaulted a child. Dawn Marie Cannon of Murphy, North Carolina, was taken into custody by Cherokee County officials after being indicted by the Grand Jury last Wednesday.



Cannon had became a "person of interest" during an investigation conducted by Investigator Tiffany Holland of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division. Holland was able to identify Cannon as the primary suspect in a number of sexual assaults involving a minor child who was more than six years younger than Cannon at the time of the assaults.



During the investigation information was revealed there was more than one occasion that Cannon had engaged in illegal sexual conduct with the minor child.



Investigators had been alerted to the allegations from information provided to them by Cherokee County School officials.



Cannon is currently out on a $15,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court in March.