Cherokee County woman arrested on child sex charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cherokee County woman arrested on child sex charges

Posted: Updated:
MURPHY, CHEROKEE COUNTY -

(WRCB) - A 44-year-old North Carolina woman has been arrested on allegations she sexually assaulted a child.  Dawn Marie Cannon of Murphy, North Carolina, was taken into custody by Cherokee County officials after being indicted by the Grand Jury last Wednesday.

Cannon had became a "person of interest" during an investigation conducted by Investigator Tiffany Holland of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division. Holland was able to identify Cannon as the primary suspect in a number of sexual assaults involving a minor child who was more than six years younger than Cannon at the time of the assaults.

During the investigation information was revealed there was more than one occasion that Cannon had engaged in illegal sexual conduct with the minor child.

Investigators had been alerted to the allegations from information provided to them by Cherokee County School officials.

Cannon is currently out on a $15,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court in March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.