North Carolina man arrested on child sex charges

(WRCB) – A Murphy, North Carolina, man was arrested over the weekend on child sex charges.

Sixty-seven-year-old John Joseph Watts was arrested Saturday and charged with eight counts of first degree sexual offense on a minor.

Deputies received a complaint about Watts Thursday and immediately began an investigation alongside the HAVEN Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators say at least two victims were involved and the sexual abuse had been going on for about a year.

Watts is in the Cherokee County jail on a $100,000 secure bond. He is due in court later this month.