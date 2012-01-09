Hamilton County man faces trial in rape of boy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Hamilton County man is scheduled to stand trial in the repeated rape of an 11-year-old boy whose mother was killed.

Court records show the child rape trial of Brad K. Stewart is to being Monday. He is not a suspect in the fatal stabbing of the woman.

The 38-year-old Stewart is charged with raping the boy both before his mother was killed and afterward, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, which did not identify to the woman to protect the identity of her son (http://bit.ly/wvybbw ).

Stewart has pleaded not guilty and declined to be interviewed by the newspaper.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

