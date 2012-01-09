Hamilton County man faces trial in rape of boy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County man faces trial in rape of boy

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Hamilton County man is scheduled to stand trial in the repeated rape of an 11-year-old boy whose mother was killed.

Court records show the child rape trial of Brad K. Stewart is to being Monday. He is not a suspect in the fatal stabbing of the woman.

The 38-year-old Stewart is charged with raping the boy both before his mother was killed and afterward, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, which did not identify to the woman to protect the identity of her son (http://bit.ly/wvybbw ).

Stewart has pleaded not guilty and declined to be interviewed by the newspaper.

 

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.