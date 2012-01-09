Warm, wet start to the week

(WRCB) - Our weather will stay warm with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through Wednesday.

We have some patchy dense fog and some light rain showers to contend with during the morning hours Monday.

Light on and of showers will continue through the early afternoon, then taper off tonight.

More rainfall will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, then much cooler air will settle in with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s by Thursday.

